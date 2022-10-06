Akelli: Nushrratt Bharuccha unveils title of her upcoming drama-thriller

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has been raising the bar with her choice of brave subjects for movies, will be seen next in a drama-thriller titled 'Akelli'.

Nushrratt unveiled her upcoming drama-thriller titled 'Akelli' on Thursday, on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Chhalaang' actor treated fans with a video along with a caption. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Apni Pe Aa Jaaye..Toh Ek Akelli Hi Kaafi Hai!."



In the video, Nushrratt was seen dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a group of women in the background. Then the transition from a close-up of her intense eyes cut to the actor holding a clapboard of 'Akelli' in hand.

The film is shot in Iraq and revolves around how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land.

'Akelli' is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debutant as a director with this film.

The film is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah.

Speaking about the film, the producer and Founder of Dashami Studioz, Nitin Vaidya shared, "We are thrilled to announce Akelli starting Nushrratt Bharuccha. Her character in this film symbolizes a lone woman's battle against all odds. The film's subject is very different and as a storyteller Pranay has visualized each and every bit so well that his conviction made us want to back this movie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in 'Chhorii 2', 'Selfiee', 'Ram Setu' and an untitled Pan India film alongside Bellamkonda Srinivas.

Nushrratt's last release, Janhit Mein Jaari collected positive reviews from critics who credited her for having the potential to pull films with a strong subject. Set in the small town of Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi, the movie weaves the tale of a small town sales girl 'Manokamna' who sells condoms for a living. Nushrratt plays the feisty female hero in the movie who sets out to break taboos around sex and contraceptives.

Directed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh, the film was written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who directed 'Dream Girl' in which protagonist Ayushmann Khurrana is cast as a cross-voicing man who has phone sex in a woman's voice with men. (ANI)