Akshay, Bobby, Riteish beg for 'Ek Chumma' in latest 'Housefull 4' track

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 14:31 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): The first song 'Ek Chumma' from the much-awaited comedy riot 'Housefull 4' is finally out and it is one ultra groovy and peppy number.
The energising song witnessed the entire star-cast of the film including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh dancing on the streets of United Kingdom.
The amazing picturesque background, iconic landmarks and the vibrant outfits of the actors make the song more appealing.
The song, set on Arabic tunes, follows the leading men (Akshay, Bobby and Riteish) going about switching between their partners as they try wooing them and beg for kisses, as the title makes evident.
Clad in colourful Scottish kilts with a bagpiper along, the men are chasing their ladies who are all wearing coordinated outfits, but in return, what they get is a beating with six-inch heels and cuss words!

The party anthem crooned by Sohail Sen, Altamash Faridi and Jyotica Tangri is penned by Sameer Anjaan and composed by Sohail Sen.
Some time back, the makers surprised fans with the hilarious trailer of the film which left the audience in splits with its silly comedy weaved around a reincarnation story. (ANI)

