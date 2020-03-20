Akshay Kumar advocates social distancing in 'race against coronavirus'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday shared a video endorsing the practice of social distancing and urged people to stay at home in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

"I am at home and hope that you are in your home too. He further shared that we should question ourselves if we really need to step out of the home,"

For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc pic.twitter.com/fPIW8UvW13 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2020

the 52-year-old actor said on Twitter.

The 'Good Newwz' actor said, "Coronavirus is ahead of us in the race and we should run in this race against the virus. It is the race in which if we stop first, we will be saved. It is just a matter of some weeks, if we stay at home, we will definitely win the race".

The actor urged people to stay at home and save themselves from the disease. "For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc," he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, along with four deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.

The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)