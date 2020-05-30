Akshay Kumar alerts fans against fake casting calls for 'Filhall 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Megastar Akshay Kumar on Saturday alerted his fans against the fake casting calls for his song 'Filhall 2.'

The actor issued an official statement, notified his fans of the fake news, saying that the sequel will be portrayed by the original cast and the same team of the original track.

The 52-year-old star put out the statement on Twitter, declining the rumours for the casting of 'Filhall 2.'

The 'Housefull 4' star actor wrote, "Corona ke samay fake news toh bahot sunni ab fake casting bhi ho rahi hai #Filhall yeh padhiye #FakeNewsAlert #FakeCastingAlert @NupurSanon@BPraak@AmmyVirk@yourjaani@arvinderkhaira@azeem2112@VarunG0707@_hypepr#desimelodies #CapeOfGoodFilms."



The statement reads, "For all the Filhall fans out there!! It has been brought to our notice that some impostors have made fake news for casting of the song Filhall part 2. We, the team of Filhall, would like to clarify that neither we nor our production house/banner have authorised or engaged any individual, agency, partnership firm or company to cast for the sequel of our song Filhall."

"In fact, we are not looking at casting anybody new for the sequel of Fihall and we assure you that the story of Filhall continues and will be portrayed by the original cast and the same team of the original Filhall, We would request all our fans and viewers to disregard any such fake casting call. Seeing the love and the phenomenal response for the first part of Filhall, we, as a team, were very excited to bring to you Filhall part 2 as soon as possible. However, while we fight through these times and respect the laws in place, we will soon be back with Filhall part 2," the statement further clarifies.

This statement was issued by Desi Melodies, Cape of Good Films and Azeem Dhyani, who are the members of the production team associated with the original song 'Filhall.'

The 2019 song 'Filhall' featured Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur. The track has been crooned by Punjabi singer B Praak. It has been directed by Arvinder Khaira and also stars Punjabi actor Ammy Virk. (ANI)