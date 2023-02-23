Akshay Kumar breaks Guinness World Record for clicking 184 selfies in three minutes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Ahead of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Selfiee', Akshay Kumar broke the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies taken in three minutes at a meet and greet fans during the film promotions in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay dropped a series of videos and pictures from the promotion.

He penned the gratitude note, "Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career."

He added, "With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for Most Selfies in 3 minutes) Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi. See you all in cinemas on Friday."

Khiladi of Bollywood who is known for his disruptive stunts and distinctive records is now the Guinness World record title holder for this special feat with 184 selfies.

Previously, Akshay has broken the world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on January 22, 2018. Earlier to this, in 2015 global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Speaking on breaking this unique record Akshay said, "I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life, is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career."

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. (ANI)