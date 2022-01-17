Akshay Kumar celebrates 21 years of 'adventure' with Twinkle Khanna

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are penning lovely notes to mark their 21st wedding anniversary on Monday.

After Twinkle's hilarious anniversary post earlier in the day, Akshay wrote something super sweet for his wife.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Sooryavanshi' star shared a beautiful picture of him with Twinkle.



Along with it, he wrote, "Twenty-one years since we've been married and yet it feels like I'm just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first. Happy Anniversary Tina. #21YearsOfAdventure."



The 'Mrs Funnybones' author dropped a heart emoticon in the comments section.

"Happy anniversary," actor Bipasha Basu commented.

For the unversed, Akshay and Twinkle are currently vacationing in Rajasthan. (ANI)

