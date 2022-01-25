Akshay Kumar congratulates his 'Prithviraj' director Chandraprakash Dwivedi for Padma Shri award

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday congratulated his 'Prithviraj' director Chandraprakash Dwivedi after the filmmaker was announced to be among the Padma Shri honorees.

Akshay took to his official Twitter handle and shared a heartwarming message for all the Padma Award winners along with Chandraprakash.

He wrote, "Heartwarming to see some great names in the #PadmaAwards list. Amazing achievers from Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry, Art... And of course my director friend Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Super proud."



Chandraprakash, who is best known for directing the 1991 series, 'Chanakya', is also directing Akshay's upcoming project 'Prithviraj', a film based on the life of the mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan that will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.



Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar would be playing the role of Prithviraj's beloved Sanyogita. The film marks her Bollywood debut.

The Padma Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April annually.

Apart from Chandraprakash, renowned classical vocalist Dr Prabha Atre of the Kirana Gharana was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honour.

Veteran actor Victor Banerjee was awarded the Padma Bhushan along with Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous) and classical musician Rashid Khan, who will be felicitated with Padma Bhushan.

Singer Sonu Nigam and veteran actor Sowcar Janaki have also been conferred the Padma Shri. (ANI)

