Akshay Kumar drops his first look as gangster in 'Bachchan Pandey'

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar treated fans to his first look of the flick 'Bachchan Pandey' on Thursday.

The team of 'Bachchan Pandey', including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, is in Jaisalmer and it started the shooting for the film on Wednesday.

While the cast and crew members have been sharing stills from the location, the first look of Kumar from the movie has grabbed the attention of the netizens.



The 52-year-old actor will be seen in a never before avatar in the movie.

Sharing the look the 'Kesari' actor wrote, "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look."

The flick which will be headlined by Akshay Kumar is directed by Farhad Samji, and will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay's eponymous character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. (ANI)

