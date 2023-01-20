Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Selfiee' trailer to be out on THIS date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Akshay Kumar has announced that the trailer of his much-awaited film 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi will be out on January 22.

He announced the trailer release date with a new poster of the film.

In the poster, Emraan Hashmi and a kid could be seen taking a selfie with the effigy of Akshay Kumar with a massive celebration in the background.

Akshay shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, "Dono ka dil ek hi superstar ke liye dhadakta hai. Gear up for a unique story of a superstar and his superfan! #SelfieeTrailer coming out on 22nd January! #Selfiee releasing on 24th February only in cinemas."

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Directed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. With a unique storyline and fascinating onscreen new pairing of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi for the first time, the film is all set to hit theatres on February 24 this year.

'Selfiee' is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles in the remake.

Raj Mehta came on board to helm the project. It is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

Apart from 'Selfiee', it has been speculated that Emraan Hashmi is going to portray a negative character opposite Salman Khan in Yash Raj Film's 'Tiger 3'.

The official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Akshay, on the other hand, will also be seen in 'OMG: Oh My God 2', in an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff and in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru'. (ANI)