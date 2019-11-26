Akshay Kumar expresses grief over demise of sound-editor Nimish Pilankar

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday expressed grief over the untimely demise of movie 'Housefull-4' sound-editor, Nimish Pilankar.

The 29-year-old Pilankar passed away earlier in the day due to high blood pressure which led to brain haemorrhage.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay expressed deepest condolences to the family of Pilankar. He tweeted, "Very sad to learn about the passing away of Nimish Pilankar, that too at such a young age. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time."

Nimish made his debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3' and worked for several projects including Housefull 4, Bypass Road, Marjaavan, Kesari, Jalebi, and others. (ANI)

