Akshay Kumar extends Diwali wishes to fans with new film 'Ram Setu'

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to his fans with a new film 'Ram Setu' that revolves around the ideals of Lord Rama.

The 53-year-old actor took to Instagram to share first look posters of the film that see him in a messy hair avatar walking by a seaside while the background sees a faint picture of Lord Rama walking in the same sea.

Presenting the film to his fans and urging his fans to keep alive the ideals of Lord Rama, the 'Laxmii' actor penned down a long post.



"This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come," he wrote in the caption.

"Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - RAM SETU! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali," he added.

The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and is being produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. (ANI)

