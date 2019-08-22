Akshay Kumar fourth on Forbes' highest-paid actors' list

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Akshay Kumar has given quite a number of box office hits which not only made him a bankable star but also ensured his entry to the 2019 Forbes' highest-paid actors' list.

The list, topped by Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, featured Bollywood's 'Khiladi' on the fourth position with earnings amounting to USD 65 million.

With this, the 'Rustom' actor surpassed the 2018 earnings of Martial artist Jackie Chan, actor Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd and Will Smith who reserved their spots in the top 10 of the list.

Akshay's latest release 'Mission Mangal' entered Rs. 100 crore club on the sixth day of its release and is expected to cruise past the lifetime business of his March release 'Kesari' which became the fastest Rs. 100 crore grosser of 2019.

'Mission Mangal' which also starred Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi landed in theatres on August 15 locking horns with John Abraham's 'Batla House'. (ANI)

