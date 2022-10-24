Akshay Kumar gives a glimpse of his Diwali puja at office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): It's Diwali today and superstar Akshay Kumar described the festival of lights as his "favourite day of the year."

Akshay kickstarted the Diwali celebration by performing puja at his office.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a video of the annual puja held at his workplace and extended warm greetings on Diwali.

"Roshini, rang aur unse bhi pyaari muskurahate. Sal ka mera sabse acha din. Aapko aur aapke parivar ko meri aur mere pure parivar ki aur se Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnaye (Lights, colors and even more lovely smiles. My best day of the year! Happy Diwali to you and your family from me and my entire family)," he captioned the clip.

In the video, Akshay is seen wearing a maroon kurta with white pants. He appeared to be engrossed in puja as he was in the middle of aarti.

The video also features Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna and their staff members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is coming up with a new film 'Ram Setu' a day after Diwali on October 25. . Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is inspired by the mention of the Ram Setu bridge in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of 'Ram Setu'.

Apart from 'Ram Setu', Akshay also has 'Selfiee' with Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline and a remake of Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' with Radhika Madan. (ANI)