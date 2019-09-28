Akshay Kumar gives hilarious reply on Chunky Panday post

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Akshay Kumar who is known for his humour and witty answers recently gave a hilarious reply on Chunky Panday's tweet.

Chunky who will be sharing screen space with the 'Khiladi' actor in the upcoming 'Housefull' franchise as his fictitious character 'Pasta,' shared a picture with his co-actor on Twitter.

In the picture, the actor can be seen kissing Akshay who is dressed in his character as Bala from the film 'Housefull 4.'

Chunky compared his Jodi with Akshay as "Batman and Joker" and wrote, "Batman&Joker, Bala&Pasta #HF4. 33 years, 4 films and a million memories. Thank you, my Friend, Akshay Kumar."



Akshay replied back to the star with his own meme where he can be seen making a quirky face. Pulling Chunky's legs for his praises, the picture read, '50 rupya kat overacting ka.'



This is not the first time that the actor is sharing his own funny memes. Some time back Akshay who made to the Forbes world's highest-paid celebrities list was teased by his 'Mission Mangal' co-actor Taapsee Pannu on Twitter where she congratulated him for the milestone and wrote, "Inspiring, deserving and truly one of the best we have around... Akshay Kumar. Bas sir ab sharing and caring ki baari hai."

The 'Padman' actor was instant with his witty reply and posted a meme of himself in which he is seen making a quirky face. "Beg your pardon," the photograph read.

Akshay who is all set to impress the fans with reincarnation comedy in 'Housefull 4,' released the trailer of the film on Friday. Apart from the trailer, the star also unveiled the character posters from the film. The posters show the characters in elaborate old-world costumes as well as modern setting.

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali and lock horns with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Made in China'. (ANI)

