Akshay Kumar posing with fans after the film screening
Akshay Kumar posing with fans after the film screening

Akshay Kumar hosts screening of 'Mission Mangal' for school students

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:03 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Akshay Kumar hosted a special screening of his latest release 'Mission Mangal' at a school in Mumbai.
The actor addressed the students before the screening, answered their queries and even advised them to follow their dreams, aspirations and work hard for whatever they wish to be in life.
An overwhelmed student of Ira Global School, Ria who is also a science buff shared that the film intrigued her right from the time she watched the trailer.
"I am very interested in Science and when I saw the trailer I couldn't resist watching the film. The trailer was itself very interesting," she said.
Another student, a big fan of Akshay, expressed happiness over shaking hands with Khiladi Kumar.
"I was very excited about Mission Mangal as my favourite actor Akshay Kumar is in it and I am equally glad to meet him and I even got to shake hands with him. He is very humble man," said the boy.
Even after the screening, the 'PadMan' actor met the students and asked for their opinion on the film to which all of them gave a positive response in unison.
'Mission Mangal' is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
With this mission, India became the first Asian nation to reach the Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.
The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari as ISRO scientists.
Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film landed in theatres on August 15, 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:07 IST

'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' sequel gets premiere date,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Good news for all the Lana Condor and Noah Centineo fans, as the two are coming back just in time for Valentine's Day 2020.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:03 IST

Taylor Swift drops new single 'Lover' from upcoming album

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): With just a week left for her album 'Lover' to hit the stand, Taylor Swift has dropped her latest single of the same name.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:54 IST

Whitney Port says she turned down Leonardo DiCaprio, calls it...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): American TV star Whitney Port is a married woman and a mother, but her life could have taken a very different turn. The star has now shared a regret that has been bothering her since years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:16 IST

Did Justin Timberlake and Lizzo hint at a collaboration?

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): It seems like Justin Timberlake and Lizzo are getting into a collaboration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:15 IST

Dax Shepard's rejoinder to tabloid speculating 'issues' in his...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Actor Dax Shepard has been open about his relationship with wife Kristen Bell. But when it comes to tabloids framing speculations about their bond, he has the befitting reply.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:51 IST

Sophie Turner shares heartfelt birthday wish for Joe Jonas

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Actor Sophie Turner wished her husband and singer Joe Jonas a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:06 IST

Jennifer Lopez goes all out for Alex Rodriguez's birthday!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez may not know how to drive anymore, but she definitely has a great taste in cars.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 13:04 IST

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' hit with USD 395,000 fine

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show has been hit with a whopping fine of USD 395,000 because of the alert tunes it used in the show to make fun of the presidential alert test last year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:47 IST

Box Office Clash: 'Mission Mangal' mints Rs. 29.16 crore, 'Batla...

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Seems like Independence Day proved to be a great day for two big Bollywood films: Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and John Abraham-starrer 'Batla House'! Both the movies performed remarkably well on the first day of their release.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:28 IST

'Laal Kaptaan' teaser features Saif Ali Khan in intense look!

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's 49th birthday, the actor's fans were treated with his first look from the upcoming film 'Laal Kaptaan'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 12:12 IST

Miley Cyrus drops new single 'Slide Away' post split from Liam Hemsworth

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Just a few days after announcing separation from husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus released her latest single 'Slide Away' where she has seemingly brought out the emotions she has been going through.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:45 IST

Kane Brown, Katelyn reveal what they will name their baby girl

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): American singer Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn revealed their baby girl's name at a baby shower thrown for them by the singer's fellow country star Jason Aldean and wife Brittany.

Read More
iocl