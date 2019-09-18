Akshay Kumar, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Akshay Kumar, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Akshay Kumar just needed some greens to take away his blues!

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:03 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): With the depleting green cover, it is always pleasant to spot some freshness around us.
Actor Akshay Kumar spotted "a little bit of green" on his way to shoot today. However, it is worth mentioning that he got lucky because of an auto.
'Khiladi' Kumar came across an auto-rickshaw that had small pots with flowers attached to its side. The actor felt extremely proud of the driver and was impressed by his efforts to go green in his own little way.
Akshay shared photos of the auto on his Twitter account and wrote, "A little bit of green to take away your blues. Came across this pleasant sight of an auto-rickshaw covered with plants on the way to shoot today. Extremely proud of him and his efforts to go green in his own little way. #GreenWorld."

Akshay was most recently seen in 'Mission Mangal'. The 'Baby' actor recently treated his fans with the first look of the upcoming drama 'Prithviraj' in which he will play 12th-century Indian warrior. He will also be seen in 'Sooryavanshi', 'Housefull 4', 'Laxmmi Bomb', and 'Good News.' (ANI)

