Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's comedy-drama 'Good Newwz' turns 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer comedy-drama film 'Good Newwz' turned 3 on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a video which they captioned, "One 'spam' mix up led to so many memories & emotions. Celebrating #3YearsOfGoodNewwz."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmqGHoBByBS/

In the video, the production house shared some glimpses from the film.

Helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar the film was released in 2019 and was declared a blockbuster hit.



Soon after the production house shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be next seen in director Raj Mehta's upcoming entertainer film 'Selfiee', which is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Apart from Akshay, Emraan, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of the remake.

Apart from that, he also has 'OMG: Oh my God 2', director Aanand L Rai's 'Gorkha' and the official hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' in his kitty.

Talking about Kareena, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

Diljit was recently seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar's thriller film 'Jogi' which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming musical saga film 'Satyaprem ki Katha' opposite Kartik Aaryan. (ANI)

