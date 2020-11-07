Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, team 'Laxmii' arrive in Delhi for promotional event

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Ahead of the release of their upcoming film 'Laxmii,' actors Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabina Khan on Saturday arrived in New Delhi for promoting their film.

Producer of the film Tusshar Kapoor took to Twitter to share a picture right after the arrival of the team in Delhi.



The picture shows Kumar, Advani, Kapoor and Khan alightging from airplane.

"The team of #Laxmii has arrived in style! Stay tuned! #FoxStarStudios #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #YehDiwaliLaxmiiWali," Kapoor wrote in the caption.

While Akshay is seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt, Kiara is seen dressed in an all-green ensemble. (ANI)

