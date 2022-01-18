Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's 'Bachchan Pandey' to release this Holi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Mark your calendars as Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's 'Bachchan Pandey' is all set to release in theatres on March 18.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the new posters of the film and wrote, "Action, comedy, romance, drama loading this Holi. "







While one poster features Akshay seated on a truck pointing a gun at the sky along with a group of people, the other one sees the superstar in a rugged avatar, sporting chains around his neck and a bag loaded with guns and weapons.

'Bachchan Pandey' is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arshad Warsi are also a part of the film. (ANI)

