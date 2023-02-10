Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal's bhangra at baraat is the best thing on internet today

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 10 (ANI): When you are around Akshay Kumar, entertainment is guaranteed, and that's what happened at the wedding of Gautam Madhavan, son of K Madhavan (President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India) in Jaipur on Thursday.

Akshay made Gautam's baraat super fun by unleashing his Punjabi avatar and performing bhangra. And guess what who joined the Khiladi Kumar in bhangra? It was none other than Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Yes, you read it right.

On Friday, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped a video which shows him performing bhangra with Mohan Lal.

Dressed in a cream kurta and white pyjamas, Akshay grooved to dhol beats with Mohanlal. Mohanlal looked handsome in a blush blue sherwani, white pants and a cream pagdi.

They tangled feet with each other and did some bhangra. After completing a full twirl, they hugged each other.

"I'll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment," Akshay captioned the post.

Akshay and Mohanlal's bhangra left their fans extremely happy.

"Haye...best video on the internet today," a social media user commented.

"Watched this video on loop...you both are superstars," another one wrote.

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan, Mohanlal, and Prithviraj Sukumaran were also a part of the wedding festivities.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi in 'Selfiee', which will release on February 24. On the other hand, Mohanlal is currently busy working on 'Jailer', which stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. (ANI)