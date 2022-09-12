Akshay Kumar mourns demise of his hairdresser Milan Jadhav, says "Will miss you Milano"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar, on Monday, mourned the demise of his favourite hairdresser Milan Jadhav on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a throwback picture with Milan from the sets of one of his films and penned a heartfelt note, which reads, "You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years...Milan Jadhav. Still can't believe you've left us...I will miss you Milano. Om shanti."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in 'Cuttputli' alongside Rakul Preet Singh. He will be also seen in 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

Apart from that, he also has 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in his kitty, which is all se to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. (ANI)