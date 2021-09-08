Akshay Kumar pays last respects to Aanand L Rai's mother

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's mother passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Her last rites were attended by superstar Akshay Kumar, producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Manu Rishi among others.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has paid his condolences to Aanand.



"Dearest friend @aanandlrai Deepest condolences to you, Raviji and the entire family on the loss of your mother. Sending prayers for strength and a big hug," he tweeted.

Speaking of Akshay, he has also lost his mother Aruna Bhatia today.

Earlier in the morning, Akshay took to his social media handles to share the sad news with his followers.

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," Akshay wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay and Aanand have collaborated on the upcoming films 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Atrangi Re'. (ANI)

