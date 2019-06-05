Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty, image courtesy, Instagram
Akshay Kumar performs scary stunt for 'Sooryavanshi'

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:11 IST

New Delhi (India), Jun 5 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar who is known for his daredevil stunts leaves no stone unturned to surprise his fans.
The actor released a picture on Instagram from the sets of his upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' where he is seen performing a scary stunt.
The 'Padman' actor is seen "casually hanging" upside down from a helicopter and chasing Rohit Shetty who speeds his bike on a runway.
"Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of Sooryavanshi
P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision," he wrote.

Earlier Akshay was spotted speeding on the roads of Bankok where he filmed an action scene from the flick.
Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the picture of the 51-year-old on his Twitter account.
"Action. Stunts. Chase. Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunts on the streets of #Bangkok for #Sooryavanshi. Akshay collaborates with director Rohit Shetty for the first time," he tweeted.
Donning a black T-shirt paired with seaweed colour pants and black shades, Akshay looks a stylish cop, while the intense and captivating look on the face of Akshay gives a hint of him being a no-nonsense cop.
This is the first time that the actor has collaborated with Rohit for a project. Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif.
After the success of 'Simmba' and 'Singham', Rohit has expanded his cop universe with 'Sooryavanshi'. Akshay's entry was teased in the climax of 'Simmba' as an Anti-Terror Squad chief. (ANI)

