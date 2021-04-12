Akshay Kumar returns home from hospital, Twinkle Khanna says 'all iz well'

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, and was later hospitalised as a precautionary measure, has returned home on Monday.

Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna shared the news on her Instagram account. She posted a monochromatic caricature of Akshay and herself in which the couple can be seen posing for the camera together against the backdrop of a room.

In the cartoon version, Akshay looks dapper in a sweatshirt, shirt and pants, Twinkle is wearing a dress and is holding her book titled 'Mrs Funny Bones'.

In the caption, she wrote, "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell."





On April 4, Akshay had revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was under home quarantine. The 53-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared his diagnosis, informing fans that he was following all the necessary protocols.

"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself," he wrote.

Hoping to get back in action soon, he added, "I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care of. Back in action very soon!"

The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan among others have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Twinkle and Akshay had tied the knot in 2001 and welcomed their son Aarav in 2002. The star couple also has a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay had been shooting for his upcoming movie 'Ram Setu' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. 'Ram Setu' is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

Apart from 'Ram Setu', the actor has several other exciting films in the pipeline including 'Housefull 5', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Atrangi Re', 'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'. (ANI)

