Akshay Kumar reveals he hasn't read Twinkle Khanna's books!

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is also known as Khiladi Kumar, is living to up to his name, quite literally! Looks like, Akshay likes action not just in movies but in his real life too.

The actor just made a revelation that might make life difficult for him at home. The 51-year-old star, who loves performing dangerous stunts, posted a picture of himself with his wife Twinkle Khanna and author Jeffrey Archer.

In his caption, Akshay revealed that Twinkle last book 'Pyajamas Are Forgiving' hit the coveted 1,00,000 mark while Jeffrey Archer's hit novel 'Kane And Abel' celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. However, he also made a confession, one that might take you all by surprise!

The actor revealed that he hasn't read the books written by his wife. He also shared that he hasn't read Archer's books either but then, he isn't married to him!

"Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr. @Jeffrey_Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane and Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers," Akshay wrote.



This post leaves us wondering if 'Mrs Funnybones' author knew that already and, if she didn't, what repercussions her husband will face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, actor Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' and multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', which features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. The recently released teaser shows the 'incredible true story' of India's Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). He will also be seen in 'Housefull 4' and 'Good News'.

Meanwhile, Twinkle's latest book titled 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' has garnered immense appreciation and the readers are loving the refreshing content. Interestingly, her book 'The Legends of Lakshmi Prasad' also became an inspiration for the flick 'Padman' which starred Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam Kapoor. (ANI)

