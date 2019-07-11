Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, Image courtesy: Instagram
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, Image courtesy: Instagram

Akshay Kumar reveals he hasn't read Twinkle Khanna's books!

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:51 IST

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is also known as Khiladi Kumar, is living to up to his name, quite literally! Looks like, Akshay likes action not just in movies but in his real life too.
The actor just made a revelation that might make life difficult for him at home. The 51-year-old star, who loves performing dangerous stunts, posted a picture of himself with his wife Twinkle Khanna and author Jeffrey Archer.
In his caption, Akshay revealed that Twinkle last book 'Pyajamas Are Forgiving' hit the coveted 1,00,000 mark while Jeffrey Archer's hit novel 'Kane And Abel' celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. However, he also made a confession, one that might take you all by surprise!
The actor revealed that he hasn't read the books written by his wife. He also shared that he hasn't read Archer's books either but then, he isn't married to him!
"Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr. @Jeffrey_Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane and Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers," Akshay wrote.

This post leaves us wondering if 'Mrs Funnybones' author knew that already and, if she didn't, what repercussions her husband will face.
Meanwhile, on the work front, actor Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' and multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', which features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. The recently released teaser shows the 'incredible true story' of India's Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). He will also be seen in 'Housefull 4' and 'Good News'.
Meanwhile, Twinkle's latest book titled 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' has garnered immense appreciation and the readers are loving the refreshing content. Interestingly, her book 'The Legends of Lakshmi Prasad' also became an inspiration for the flick 'Padman' which starred Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, and Sonam Kapoor. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:14 IST

Cameron Boyce's father Victor shares last picture of his son

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): Cameron Boyce's father Victor shared an adorable picture of his son which was just clicked a few hours before the tragic death of the American actor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:10 IST

Rangoli Chandel issues statement over Kangana-journalist row

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who is known for her ranting tweets and bashing out people, shared a letter on her Twitter handle which is an official statement issued by her advocate Siddiqui & Associates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:05 IST

Intruder breaches security at Buckingham Palace while the Queen...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): An intruder eventually crept inside the Buckingham Palace at 2 a.m. this morning while Queen Elizabeth II slept just feet away.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:40 IST

Annette Roque officially calls it quit with husband Matt Lauer

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): It has been confirmed that Matt Lauer's wife, Annette Roque has filed for divorce after 20 years of their marriage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:32 IST

Miley Cyrus reveals she's still "attracted to women"

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, who is known for her unfiltered opinions, recently opened up about her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth and admitted that she is still "attracted to women."

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:23 IST

'Friends' will still be there on Netflix abroad!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): After it was reported that American sitcom 'Friends' is leaving Netflix, millions of fans were left disappointed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:08 IST

Jason Alexander joins cast of 'Faith Based'

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): American singer and actor Jason Alexander joined the cast of Christian film 'Faith Based', which is directed by Vincent Masciale and written by Luke Barnett.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:32 IST

Sidharth Malhotra, Elli Avram groove in 'Zilla Hilela' from...

New Delhi (India), July 11 : After taking fans on a musical journey with 'Khadke Glassy' the makers of 'Jabariya Jodi' have dropped yet another upbeat track 'Zilla Hilela' from the movie on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:12 IST

Kartik Aaryan leaves for Lucknow to shoot for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. While Bhumi has already started shooting for the movie in Lucknow, Kartik recently jetted off to the 'city of nawabs' to kic

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:36 IST

Entire cast of 'Hustlers' including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B revealed

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): Putting all speculations to rest, the entire star cast of the upcoming crime comedy-drama film 'Hustlers'- written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, has been revealed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:27 IST

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt get nostalgic as 'Humpty Sharma Ki...

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Everyone's favourite Bollywood pair Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's chemistry is undeniable and this notion was proved right when the two were roped in for 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:11 IST

'The View' host blasts Kourtney Kardashian after she cried about...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): While reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has mixed emotions about her 40th birthday, some hosts on the talk show 'The View' are not feeling sympathetic towards her.

Read More
iocl