Akshay Kumar reveals names of 'Atrangi Re' cast, shares video

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a short musical clip from his upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re' that introduced us to the whole cast and the release date of the film. The video had the background music composed by the legendary musician A R Rahman.

The lead actor of Aanand L. Rai's directorial, Akshay shared the short clip on Instagram handle and wrote: "Love, in all its glory! Presenting #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai.An @arrahman musical.Releasing on Valentine's 2021Written by: #HimanshuSharma@saraalikhan95, @dhanushkraja, @tseries.official, @cypplofficial, #CapeOfGoodFilms, @bhushankumar."



The video had brush strokes painting multiple colours. As the colours are splashed one after the another, the names of the cast and the makers were revealed.

Earlier today, the 52-year-old actor announced that he would be sharing the screen space with the two actors by sharing a couple of photos on Instagram, in which the three could be seen posing a fun-photoshoot.

The Bollywood's chirpy beauty, Sara Ali Khan also revealed the news by sharing the photos and wrote: "I can't believe my luck, My next film ATRANGI RE, Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir, In an @arrahman musical, And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself," Khan captioned the post.



The film which is helmed by Aanand L Rai will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-series and is written by Himanshu Sharma.

The video also gave out the release date of the film which is scheduled on Valentine's Day of 2021. (ANI)

