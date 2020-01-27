Akshay Kumar reveals new release date for 'Bell bottom'

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Akshay Kumar on Monday revealed the new release date for his much-anticipated action-thriller flick 'Bell Bottom' as of April 2, 2021.

The 52-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram and announced the release date of the movie along with a hilarious caption that reads, "I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January 2021 is not that day #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April 2021!".



In the vintage poster of 'Bell Bottom,' Akshay is seen sporting a brown blazer and matching trousers along with dark shades and a big moustache. The 'Good Newwz' actor is seen posing in front of a red vintage car while a flight is taking off in the background amid dark clouds.

Akshay's other flick 'Bachchan Pandey's' release date was changed earlier in the day. He announced that the film, which was supposed to release on Christmas this year will now be hitting the silver screens next year. This came in response to Aamir Khan's request to get a solo release on Christmas 2020 for his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha.'

'Bell Bottom' will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. (ANI)

