Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty confirm 'Sooryavanshi' release this Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Superstar Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty have confirmed that their much-awaited film 'Sooryavanshi' is finally going to release this Diwali.

The news comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray announced on Saturday that all cinema halls and theatres in the state are permitted to reopen after October 22.

Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film in which he can be seen along with actors Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty. All the three superstars are dressed in police uniforms for their characters.

Along with the picture, Akshay wrote, "So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021."



Shetty also took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture from today's meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss the reopening of the theatres across Maharashtra.

Along with the photo, the director-producer penned a caption hinting at the release of his Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi'.



"Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI...AA RAHI HAI POLICE," Shetty wrote.



The cop drama's release had been a topic of speculation for a year now. It was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls.

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay's love interest in the film.

The movie will also feature special cameos by Ajay Devgn (Singham) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).

Fans are eagerly awaiting the film's final release date. (ANI)

