Akshay Kumar says he chose 'Mission Mangal' for his daughter

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Revealing the reason behind choosing 'Mission Mangal', actor Akshay Kumar says he has done the film, especially for his daughter, Nitara, and children of her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars.

The actor on Thursday shared a lengthy post on his Twitter account giving details about the movie. "I always wanted to be a part of the film that inspires future generations," he wrote in the post

"#MissionMangal, a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars!" he tweeted.



Akshay also hopes that 'Mission Mangal' will be an entertainer and an inspiration for kids and help them familiarise with the incredible story of India's mission to Mars.

The movie based on a true story of India's mission to Mars is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary.

Helmed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in the pivotal roles.

This film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15 this year. Last year too Akshay's 'Gold' was released on Independence Day.

'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' and 'Rustom' among others were too released during the same time. (ANI)

