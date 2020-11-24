Akshay Kumar shares gripping clip from 'Durgamati'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared a gripping teaser of his Bhumi Pednekar co-starrer 'Durgamati, and announced that the trailer of the horror-drama will be released on Wednesday.

The 'Good Newwz' actor posted a horror-filled clip from the film on Twitter featuring Bhumi in a never-seen-before avatar. Accompanied by triumphant music in the backdrop, the video shared by Akshay showcased Bhumi dressed in a traditional red ensemble as she sits on a snake-shaped throne. The frame also captures a close up shot of Bhumi's kohl-rimmed eyes as the actor is holding a trident.



The 'Laxmii' star wrote in the caption to the video, "It's payback time! Get ready to meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11, @PrimeVideoIN. Trailer out tomorrow!"

The 'Saand Ki Aankh' star too posted the same teaser on Instagram and noted, "Sabka hisaab lene aa rahee hai #durgamati Trailer Out Tomorrow !"



On Monday, Bhumi Pednekar had unveiled a poster from 'Durgamati The Myth' and announced a change in title of the film. Earlier, the movie was titled 'Durgavati', and the makers have changed the title of the film.

Directed by Ashok, the movie is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent Government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The film is presented by T-Series and Cape of Good Films and is an Abundantia Entertainment production. (ANI)