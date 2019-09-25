Akshay Kumar, Image courtesy: Instagram
Akshay Kumar shares 'Housefull 4' character posters ahead of trailer release

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019

New Delhi (India), Sept 25 (ANI): The multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception, and the makers of the film sure know how to the keep the audience on their toes for the much-awaited comedy riot.
Akshay Kumar, who stars in the film, shared the character posters of 'Housefull 4' ahead of the trailer, which is set to be released on September 27. All the recent posters show the characters in elaborate costumes as well as the modern setting.
Adding to the excitement, Khiladi Kumar unveiled the first look posters of his characters on Instagram, writing, "Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September."
The two posters featuring Akshay show him portraying dual roles of Rajkumar Bala and Harry in the film. The first poster shows Akshay in an intriguing warrior avatar, wielding a bow and arrow. The second still is from 2019, as Akshay introduces his fans to 'London returned Harry', who stands in front of Bala's portrait.


The next posters shared by Akshay feature Riteish Deshmukh as Bangdu and Roy.
"Dekhiye ek kahani jo shuru hui thi 1419 mein, magar khatam hogi in 2019. Meet Bangdu and Roy who're all set to take you on the crazy, chaotic ride of #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September," the caption read.
Riteish seems to be playing the role of a dancer. The posters show Riteish with long hair, striking a dance pose in one and interacting with his new-age counterpart in another.


The third set of posters introduce Bobby Deol as Dharamputra and Max.
"Miliye bahaduri aur sahas ki misaal, Dharamputra [?] se! Aur dekhiye kaise Dharam banta hai Max in this journey back in time with #Housefull4. Trailer out on 27th September," Akshay captioned the post.
The posters show Bobby as an armoured warrior, wielding a sword, with an intense look on his face. His present-day character is called Max and according to Bobby's tweet, his modern-day character is a hairstylist.


Akshay also introduced Kriti Sanon's dual characters -- Rajkumari Madhu and Kriti.
"Miliye Sitamgarh ki Rajkumari Madhu aur London ki Kriti se. Ek ne kahani shuru ki aur doosri usse khatam karegi. Jaaniye kaise in the #Housefull4 Trailer on 27th September," Akshay captioned.
In the first poster, Kriti can be seen in a regal avatar, dressed up in a fancy lehenga and ornate jewellery. Her modern-day avatar looks a lot like her usual self.
Sporting a lehenga, traditional jewellery, and a veil, Kriti's look beautiful as Rajkumari Madhu. In the second poster, Kriti can be seen rocking denim on denim look and carrying a denim jacket on her shoulder.


'Housefull 4' will be set in two timelines -- 1419 and 2019.
Apart from Akshay, Kriti, Riteish, and Bobby, 'Housefull 4' also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.
The fourth installment of the franchise has been shot extensively in London, Rajasthan, and Mumbai.
Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative. It is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali and clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Made in China'.
'Housefull 4' made headlines after actor Nana Patekar and filmmaker Sajid Khan, who were earlier involved in the film, were accused of sexual harassment as the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India.
After the allegations surfaced, Patekar was replaced by 'Baahubali' fame Rana Daggubati whereas 'Housefull 3' director Farhad Samji took over the reins of 'Housefull 4'. (ANI)

