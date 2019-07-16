Akshay Kumar shares new poster of his space mission film

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): After receiving a tremendous response for the teaser of the film 'Mission Mangal,' Bollywood's 'Khiladi', actor Akshay Kumar shared another poster from the film on social media.

The actor also asked fans to mark their calendars for the trailer, set to be out on July 18.

The new poster features the entire cast of the film including Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Akshay.

"Ek kahaani, jisne Indian space science ki paribhasha hi badal di! Get ready for the Mission Mangal Trailer, coming on 18th July," he wrote while sharing the new poster.



Some time ago, the makers of the film dropped the teaser of the multi-starrer film in which Akshay, who essays the role of Rakesh Dhawan, is seen announcing that the spacecraft is 'good to go for launch.'

Rakesh and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: the launch of India's first satellite to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki.

Set to hit theatres on August 15 (Independence Day) this year, the flick is set to lock horns with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' and 'Batla House' starring John Abraham. (ANI)