Akshay Kumar shares 'Rakh Tu Hausla'- video tribute to frontline warriors

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): As a tribute to frontline warriors amid the testing times of coronavirus, actor Akshay Kumar on Friday shared a new song 'Rakh Tu Hausla' on social media.

The 'Kesari' actor posted the motivational song on Twitter in a bid to boost people's spirit during this hour of crisis.

"Patience is a virtue; but in this fight against coronavirus, it has been the most powerful weapon for @MumbaiPolice. Here's #RakhTuHausla echoing a similar sentiment, a video tribute to all our frontline warriors," the actor tweeted alongside the official music video.



'Rakh Tu Hausla' is set on the optimistic theme that sets out the message that the country will be back in all its glory from the current situation.

Launched on Bhushan Kumar's music label T-Series, the inspiring song is written and directed by Pravin Talan to support Mumbai Police Foundation.

Crooned by Swarit Nigamis, the soulful song is a gesture of dedication to Mumbai, its police personals, and the undying human spirit.

The five-minute and 26-second long video feature various shots of police officials and medical professionals doing their duties during the time when the country is grappling with the contagion.

The song also has a special appearance of actor Rani Mukerji and Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh towards the end of the video.

'The 'Mardaani' actor gave the voice over in the song noting that the current situation will change for good in a while.

As the country battles the novel coronavirus, the song is an attempt to uplift the spirit of togetherness of every Indian during the unprecedented crisis. (ANI)

