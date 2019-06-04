Akshay Kumar shoots action scene in Bangkok for 'Sooryavanshi'

New Delhi (India), Jun 4 (ANI): Akshay Kumar was spotted on the streets of Bangkok shooting an action scene for Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial 'Sooryavanshi', in which he is essaying the role of a cop.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the picture of the 'Khiladi' actor on his Twitter account.

"Action. Stunts. Chase. Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunts on the streets of #Bangkok for #Sooryavanshi. Akshay collaborates with director Rohit Shetty for the first time," he tweeted.



Donning a black T-shirt paired with seaweed colour pants and black shades, Akshay looks a stylish cop, while the intense and captivating look on the face of Akshay gives a hint of him being a no-nonsense cop.

This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project. Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif.

In March, the makers of the film shared the first look of the film and revealed that the film would be releasing on Eid in 2020. In the poster, Akshay was seen donning the garb of a police officer with a revolver in his hand.

After the success of 'Simmba' and 'Singham', Rohit has expanded his cop universe with 'Sooryavanshi'. Akshay's entry was teased in the climax of 'Simmba' as an Anti-Terror Squad chief. (ANI)

