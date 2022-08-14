Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra's sports drama 'Brothers' turns seven

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra starrer sports drama film 'Brothers,' on Sunday, turned seven.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma productions shared a post, which they captioned, "A fight for love. A fight for passion. A fight for family!#7YearsOfBrothers."



Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film was based on Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles.

The film was an official Hindi remake of the 2011 American film 'Warrior.'



Akshay and Sidharth collaborated for the first time in this sports drama film, where they portrayed the role of stepbrothers, who stand against each other in an MMA competition, that is been organised first time in the country.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film was declared a semi-hit and got mixed reactions from the audience and the critics as well.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently busy promoting his recently released film 'Raksha Bandhan,' which gathered mixed responses from the netizens.

He will be next seen in 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

Apart from that, he also has 'Gorkha', Pooja Entertainment's two untitled films, 'OMG 2,' alongside Pankaj Tripathi, 'Selfie' along with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff and an official Hindi remake of the south film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Sidharth, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Thank God,' alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022.

He will be also seen in an action thriller 'Yodha' opposite Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna and in 'Mission Majnu' alongside south actor Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)

