Akshay Kumar starrer 'Ram Setu' confirmed to release on Diwali 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 'Ram Setu' has finally got a release date as the film has been announced to hit the silver screens on Diwali, 2022.

Taking to Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and wrote, AKSHAY KUMAR CONFIRMS DIWALI 2022 FOR 'RAM SETU' #RamSetu #AkshayKumar #JacquelineFernandez #NushrrattBharuccha #Diwali 2022."



'Ram Setu', which has been helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra was first announced on Diwali last year. It will be an action-adventure drama that will bring to light a story that is deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage. Apart from Akshay, the movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Following the film's theatrical release, 'Ram Setu' will soon be available for Prime members in India, along with more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon Prime will also be the worldwide exclusive streaming partner for the film.

Apart from this, Akshay has films like 'Raksha Bandhan' with Bhumi Pednekar, 'Bachchan Pandey' co-starring Kriti Sanon and 'Atrangi Re' also featuring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline. (ANI)

