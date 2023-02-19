Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff wrap first schedule of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on Sunday announced the wrap of the first schedule in India.

Taking to Instagram, Jackky Bhagnani dropped a still of two men riding horses from the movie.

Along with a picture, he wrote, "We just wrapped the first India sched of #BMCM. A big milestone in my life and it has been emotional. This was a dream IP of my father and now we are carrying it forward. Cant wait for you guys to watch this Spectacle in theatres."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2ERdeKsi9/

He added, "Thank you Bade Miyan @akshaykumar, Chote Miyan @tigerjackieshroff, @therealprithvi and @aliabbaszafar for making this dream of our come true."



On Sunday, Tiger Shrofff also took to Insta and shared this news with the fans. He wrote, "It was an honour riding alongside you bade @akshaykumar and kicking the bad guys' ass. Coming to you at the speed of light in a cinema near you."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2GjstpdCl/

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, apart from this film, Jackky Bhagnani is currently busy bankrolling 'Ganapath' starring Tiger Shroff.

Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film 'Heropanti'. (ANI)

