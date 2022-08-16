Akshay Kumar to Arjun Kapoor, Bollywood celebs share Independence day wishes

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday, several Bollywood Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, marked the occasion by hoisting flags and wishing fans.

Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of him holding a mini Indian flag. "Swatantrata ki keemat, itne balidaan dekar jaani hai. Let's always cherish this freedom. Happy #IndependenceDay. #Indiaat75."



Arjun Kapoor also shared an image of himself holding the national flag. In the caption, he wrote, "Jhanda oocha rahe humara. Happy 75th Independence Day India !!!"





Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video of him spending the day with BSF jawans. He wrote, "Inspiring stories. Everlasting memories. Grateful beyond words. Jai Hind! #HappyIndependenceDay."



Actor Kunal Kemmu posted a picture of him along with his wife, Soha Ali Khan, and daughter, who was holding the Indian flag. He captioned it, "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high ... #jaihind #happyindependenceday #harghartiranga #75thindependenceday."



Hrithik Roshan shared an Instagram story that read, "Celebrating the power, strength and boundless potential of India. From the white, green and blue revolutions to the terrific scientific achievements, technological developments and sport milestones... Our India stands tall with the strength of our relentless defense forces. There's so much and more to love, be proud of and celebrate. Here's to our Independence!! Jai Hind."



Kriti Sanon also shared a video on her Insta story, in which she was holding the national flag in her hand while standing on the balcony. She wrote, "Happy 75 years of Independence everyone!! proud Indian #HARGHARTIRANGA." (ANI)

