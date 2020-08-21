Akshay Kumar to feature in 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Akshay Kumar will be featuring in a highly anticipated episode of wildlife adventure show 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls.'

"You thinking I mad... but mad only going into the wild," wrote the 'Mission Mangal' actor as he shared an intriguing glimpse of the show.

The video first shows a crocodile, the host of the show - 46-year-old Grylls, and Akshay Kumar in a river.

The clip, which has thrilling background music, also shows Grylls and Akshay Kumar swinging on ropes over a river with crocodiles snapping beneath them. It concludes with dates of the special episode.

The special show will premiere on September 11 on Discovery Plus App and September 14 on Discovery Channel.

Grylls also posted a motion poster of the upcoming special on Instagram and noted, "Life is an adventure that is best lived boldly, and there are few better (madder ) adventure buddies than the legendary @akshaykumar #KhiladiOnDiscovery #IntoTheWildwithBearGrylls @discoveryplusindia @discoverychannelin."

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar becomes the third Indian personality to feature on Grylls' survival show. (ANI)