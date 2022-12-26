Akshay Kumar turns guitarist on Christmas, Twinkle says "glad did not witness this"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, on Sunday showcased his new talent of playing the guitar on his social media.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video which he captioned, "POV: Christmas vibes in Goa. Where nothing stays still - neither me, nor the camera :) #Christmas2022."

In the video, Akshay could be seen pretending to play the guitar and dancing and lipsyncing to a Christmas song

Akshay donned a black vest, blue trousers, and dark sunglasses.

Soon after he dropped the fun video, fans swamped the comment section with laughing emoticons.



Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna commented, "I am so glad I was in the room and did not witness this."

Actor Diana Penty wrote, "Merry Christmas Sir ."

"Merry Christmas Akki Sir," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film 'Ram Setu' alongside Jacqueline Fernandez which got decent responses at the box office.

He will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer film 'Selfiee', which is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Apart from Akshay, Emraan, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of the remake.

Filmmaker Raj Mehta is helming the project. It is being produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen. The film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Akshay and Emraan and is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. (ANI)

