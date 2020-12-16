Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna set couple goals in matching off-shoulder outfits

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were on Wednesday seen setting major couple goals with their matching off-shoulder outfits.

The Mrs Funnybones shared the love-soaked monochrome picture of herself with her superstar husband on Instagram.

While Twinkle Khanna is seen wearing a proper black coloured one-sided off-shoulder top, Akshay Kumar is seen wearing a stretched black coloured pull-over to make it look like an off-shoulder top.



The actor-turned-author went on to pen down a caption summarising her bond with her husband and also told him that "after this," he will surely get a "cold shoulder."

"Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one:)," she wrote in the caption.

The 46-year-old author also expressed how Kumar makes her heart hum a happy song as she wrote,"#YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes," along with the caption.

Both Khanna and Kumar are seen wearing tough expressions on their faces in the picture. (ANI)

