Akshay Kumar, Vashu Bhagnani visit BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar recently visited the BAPS Hindu mandir in Abu Dabhi along with film producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Akshay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in Abu Dhabi.

The 'Ram Setu' actor along with his Producer Vashu Bhagnani was invited by Shri Swami Brahmaviharidas ji and other board members to visit BAPS Hindu Mandir - a one-of-a-kind marvel under construction.



The actor and the delegation were led into the 'Rivers of Harmony' exhibition, which offers a which offers them a beautiful glimpse into the beginning of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, which was visualized through a prayer for harmony and peace by his Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 1997.

Akshay and Vashu took part in a prayer ceremony and placed a brick in the construction of the temple.

On visiting this holy site, Akshay said, "They are creating history... What they are creating is not just a service to our community, but to mankind. Creating a new world where there is peace, love, and support from one human to another; there truly is nothing more powerful than that... 'Love can move mountains' is a true testimony to your efforts... truly overwhelming! It's a dream of dreams."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was recently seen in the drama film 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be next seen in the upcoming drama film 'OMG-Oh my God 2' and 'Soorarai Pottru' remake. (ANI)

