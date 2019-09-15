Akshay Kumar and Aarav, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Akshay Kumar and Aarav, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Akshay Kumar wishes son Aarav in the sweetest way possible

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 16:28 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): What could be more important for kids than parents who are always there for them? The 'Khiladi' actor Akshay Kumar is one such parent.
On the occasion of Aarav's birthday, Akshay penned an emotional note for his son.
The actor passing on a teaching from his own father, asked his son to not freak out and reach out to him, no matter what.
"One thing which I learnt from my father was if I ever mess up,he'd be my go-to person instead of 'Oh no!Dad's going to kill me.' Today, being on your speed dial makes me feel I'm doing it right :) I'll always be besides you to guide you. Happy birthday Aarav," Akshay tweeted.Akshay tied knot with Twinkle Khanna in 2001 and welcomed Aarav in 2002. The couple also has a daughter, Nitara.
Akshay was most recently seen in 'Mission Mangal'. The 'Baby' actor recently treated his fans with the first look of the upcoming drama 'Prithviraj' in which he will play 12th-century Indian warrior. He will also be seen in 'Sooryavanshi', 'Housefull 4', 'Laxmmi Bomb', and 'Good News.' (ANI)

