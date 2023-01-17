Akshay Kumar wishes wife Twinkle Khanna on their 22nd wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar, on Tuesday, penned an adorable wish for his wife, Twinkle Khanna, on the occasion of their 22nd wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a picture which he captioned, "Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina."



In the picture, Akshay and Twinkle could be seen donning traditional attires.

Soon after the 'Khiladi' actor shared the picture, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happy anniversary Akki sir Twinkle Mam," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy Anniversary Mr&Mrs Khiladi!"

"Happy anniversary both of you," a fan wrote.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer film 'Selfiee', which is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Actors Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of the remake.

Filmmaker Raj Mehta is helming the project. It is being produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen. The film marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Akshay and Emraan and is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. (ANI)