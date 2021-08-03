Akshay Kumar wraps up Mumbai schedule of 'Raksha Bandhan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of 'Bell Bottom', has completed the Mumbai schedule of his upcoming film 'Raksha Bandhan'.

The 'Laxmii' actor shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram account, appreciating his time working on the Mumbai sets.

He captioned the post, "I'm already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make-believe set...you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62."



Sharing a fun picture of him tripling on a scooter with co-star Bhumi Pednekar and director Aanand L. Rai, he added, "My wonderful co-star @bhumipednekar, thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent."

"And @aanandlrai sir...what can I say about you, besides that you're a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #RakshaBandhan, I know I'm leaving the set a better actor," he concluded.



'Raksha Bandhan' is a heart-tugging story of the indelible bond between a brother (Akshay Kumar) and his sisters, essayed by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth. The film went on floors on June 21. (ANI)

