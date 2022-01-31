Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting for 'Ram Setu'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar has finished shooting for his upcoming film 'Ram Setu'.

On Monday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared the update with his followers. He also opened up about his experience working on the film.

"Here's to the wrap of yet another amazing project. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again. Badi mehnat ki hai hum sabne, ab bas aap ka pyaar chayie," he wrote.





Alongside the note, Akshay uploaded a video with the film's crew. The video ended with a slide, "See you in cinemas, Diwali 2022".

For the unversed, 'Ram Setu' is helmed by Abhishek Sharma of 'Parmanu' fame. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. (ANI)

