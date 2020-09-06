Akshay Kumar's first look from 'Bell Bottom' shooting set grabs netizens' attention

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The team of 'Bell Bottom', including actor Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and others are in Scotland as they have commenced the shoot for the espionage thriller, following all the health guidelines amid COVID-19 outbreak.

While the cast and crew members have been sharing many stills from the shoot location, the first look of Akshay Kumar from the set of 'Bell Bottom' has grabbed the attention of the netizens.

The five-to-six photographs with the actor sporting his look from the film are being shared by his legion of fans on social media platforms.

The 52-year-old actor's look for the forthcoming movie is vastly retro-based and is looking dapper in the 80s style.



His admirers, sharing the first glimpse of his look on the micro-blogging site, raved about him nailing the "retro-vibe".

In the pictures, the 'Padman' star is sported with a thick moustache and is seen in two different looks.



In one look, the actor is seen wearing a casual pullover teamed with a dark-beige coloured jacket and pants.

In the second look, he has a white turtle neck pullover with a black blazer and dark brown pants.



The spy-thriller movie, directed by Ranjit M Tewari is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year. Actor Vaani Kapoor is roped in to star opposite the 'Good Newwz' actor.

The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the role of a spy in the movie.

'Bell Bottom' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. (ANI)

