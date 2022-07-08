Akshay Kumar's first look from untitled film leaked

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's first look from his upcoming untitled film has been leaked.

In the leaked picture, the 'Khiladi' actor could be seen in the role of a Punjabi character as he stands in a mustard field, a grim look on his face. Akshay had donned a striped light blue shirt along with a maroon-red turban on his head, which is typical of many Punjabis. The actor had sported a full-grown beard for his role as well, alongside a pair of glasses.





The yet-to-be-announced film title, starring Akshay Kumar is produced by Pooja Entertainment. According to official reports, the film will begin its shooting in London. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, this Akshay Kumar-starrer revolves around the story of a rescue mission from a coal mine.

The intriguing look of Akshay is indeed quite intriguing, paving way for the curiosity to rise.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, he has last seen in director Chandraprakesh Dwivedi's historical drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' opposite former Miss World Manushi Chillar. It was produced by Yash Raj Productions and was released in theatres on June 3 this year. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood starred in the film as well.

Apart from that, he is also a part of the comedy-drama 'Raksha Bandhan'. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

'Raksha Bandhan' also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahil Mehta, and Deepika Khanna. It is slated to release in theatres on August 11 this year. (ANI)

