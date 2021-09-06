Akshay Kumar's mother hospitalised, actor flies back from UK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): After learning about his mother Aruna Bhatia's ill health, actor Akshay Kumar immediately flew back to Mumbai from the UK on Monday.

His mother is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital.



For the unversed, Akshay was shooting for a new film in the UK for the past couple of weeks.

Also, the 'Pad Man' star has reportedly told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence.

He was last seen in the spy thriller 'BellBottom', which also starred Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Vaani Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi. The film was the first major Hindi movie to release in theatres after the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

