Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' wins National Award for being best social film

New Delhi (India), Dec 23 (ANI): Akshay Kumar's film on menstrual hygiene -- PadMan -- on Monday bagged the prestigious National Award">National Award in the best social film category.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar presented the award to Akshay Kumar, who is also the producer of the film.
The film received the prestigious award for raising awareness about feminine health and hygiene.
In R Balki directorial, the 'PadMan' Akshay Kumar stepped into the shoes of national hero Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas.
Produced by Twinkle Khanna's Hope Productions, 'PadMan' also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. (ANI)
Dec 23, 2019
